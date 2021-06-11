Shawaamekh weighted to go well at York

On the back of two decent efforts, the well-treated Shawaamekh makes plenty of appeal 13/2 in the 7f handicap on today’s card at York (4.35)

This Declan Carroll trained seven-year-old scored twice in 2019, landing a class 4 over this course and distance off 78 before following-up in good style at Thirsk off 84 when staying on strongly to score by two lengths.

He has not got his head in front since but did post some solid efforts in defeat last year, including when third to Summerghand in a class 2 over 6f at Pontefract off 88.

Shawaamekh also ran well when a 3 3/4 length third of 11 to Revich in a class 3 at Chester over the trip of this off 85 and when fourth of 12 to Sir Maximillian in another class 3 over 7f at that venue off 84.

He is now able to race of 81, 2lb lower than when last victorious, and comes into this on the back of two promising spins this season.

In the first of those at Chester, Shawaamekh finished a fine one length fourth of 14 to Broken Spear on his first start after a wind-op when staying on strongly from off the pace to be nearest at the finish.

He backed that up with a staying on six length seventh of 8 to Boardman over this course and distance in a race which has worked out well.

Those run should have put him spot on and there is no doubt in my mind that Shawaamekh is is now weighted to go in again at any time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Shawaamekh (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms paying 5 places)