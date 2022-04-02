Don’t Be A Berk – Back Royal

Berkshire Royal won the City Of London handicap at Chester on the Flat in 2018 when in the care of Andrew Balding, but hasn’t been seen as much as connections would have hoped over hurdles since being moved to Willie Mullins for his new career.

Thrown in at the deep end when 12th to Shishkin in the Supreme at Cheltenham in 2020 he returned after over a year off to win at Kilbeggan in May last year before another long break and a second at Thurles in late February.

The fact that he turns out again fairly quickly here suggests he may be over whatever ailed him in the past, and with the quicker going sure to be in his favour, I am hoping he can use his class to put this race to bed when asked.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Berkshire Royal 3.30pm Fairyhouse 11/4 all bookmakers