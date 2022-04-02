Stay True To Godolphin Contender

The 4.00pm at Windsor this afternoon looks a race worth watching with the well-bred newcomer Sooghan making his racecourse bow, and Balgowan having just his second start over a more suitable trip and on better ground having got bogged down on the heavy at Newbury last October.

They may well prove to be the biggest dangers to True Accolade, Godolphin’s son of New Approach who came home third at Kempton on the all-weather last month. He pulled way too hard to have any chance of getting home that day and did well in the circumstances, but on to turf, which should see him in a better light, and with that experience in the bank, he ought to take all the stopping here if he can repeat or build on that effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win True Accolade 4.00pm Windsor 6/4 Bet365