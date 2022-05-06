Don’t Get The Aas Ache

The fact that I am delighted to see an eight-runner field tells its own story, and I had to decide between the short-priced favourite – and an each-way alternative. Cowardice has prevailed, and the wallet will open for the William Haggas trained Al Aaasy, who is being given a sensible return to the track without being overfaced ahead of bigger assignments. Gelded last summer after some good runs including wins at Group Three level, he didn’t really bounce back as hoped, but with another winter on his back, he will be bigger and stronger this season, and with his stable in good form, and eight pounds in hand according to the official ratings, he is difficult to oppose assuming he is race fit for his first start of the year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Aasy 2.20pm Ascot 7/4 Paddy Power and Betfair