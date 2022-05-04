Hands Off My Henderson Hero

Egbert is expected to go well here and may even start favourite for trainer Alan King, but hopefully that will make a better price for my selection. Hands Off was well backed ahead of his debut at Warwick but he failed to read the script, pulling way too hard too early to have any chance of getting home, before weakening to finish a rather disappointing sixth at the line. It seems fair to assume that some of his buzziness will have left the system after his first visit to the racecourse, and if he is as good as they obviously think he is, those who backed him first time out may be able to recoup any losses this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hands off 4.40pm Market Rasen 2/1 Bet365