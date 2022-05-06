Symphony Can Call The Tune

When you have a Group Three contest and only one runner is rated 100 or more, then you really have to worry about the state of British racing at this exact moment in time. The filly concerned is the Richard Hannon trained Symphony Perfect, a daughter of Fast Company who has already won in Listed class at Newmarket in the Bosra Sham Stakes last October, and she ran her best race of this year when second to Tippy Toes at Chelmsford. That race was over six furlongs, but she ran on well at the death, and although historically three-year-olds don’t have a great record in this race, I am hoping she can be the exception to that rule at an each-way price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Symphony Perfect 3.50pm Lingfield 11/2 Bet365, Bet Victor, Coral, Boylesports, Betway, and Ladbrokes