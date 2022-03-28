Don’t Miss Saigon

It might be a slight exaggeration to describe the 7.00pm at Kempton as the most interesting race of the day, but it does look full of untapped talent, and I suspect the winner will go in again at some time over the rest of the season. Rainbow Fire and Mystical Air both return to action for their powerful Newmarket yards after long absences and could go well, but I will be taking a chance on Saigon instead.

In the care of Marco Botti, he was sent off a 7/1 chance on his racecourse bow over C&D earlier this month, and did well to get within a length of the winner when third despite a slow start, giving away a few lengths in the process, and although he quickly made up that lost ground, it cannot have helped his cause in any way.

Rallying close home without ever looking as if he would win, he seems sure to learn plenty from that experience, and with a fitness edge over plenty of his rivals here, Neil Callan may well be able to steer him home in front, and continue his resurgence since coming “home” from Hong Kong.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Saigon 7.00pm Kempton 7/2 Bet365