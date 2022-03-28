It does not look a day to get heavily involved to me, with that strange period between the start of the flat at Doncaster last weekend -and the next turf meeting which isn’t until Friday – go figure? I am hoping that I have found an option for us at Market Rasen in the 3.30pm when The Street looks all set to bet back to winning ways for Emma Lavelle. A win at Chepstow was followed by a decent second at Hereford and he does look a highly progressive sort who is getting better as he gains in experience. Tom Bellamy returns in the saddle andd with the good ground expected to suit, he can go well this afternoon and possibly win for the second time over obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Street 3.30pm Market Rasen 7/2 Bet365