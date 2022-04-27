Don’t Whine – I’m Backing Barley

Well, the plan was to focus on Newmarket today but their better races have ridiculously small fields and I have moved my attention elsewhere looking for better value. The 4.25pm at Goodwood looks a race worth watching, and although I can see why the James Ferguson trained Wineglass bay is at the head of the market, his win was on the all-weather and he hasn’t had a run so far this season.

Barley, on the other hand, has had two starts already this year, winning the latest by a very comfortable length at Nottingham when looking good value for further had he needed to be asked for more. A mark of 86 for his handicap debut seems about right but I am hoping he has more improvement to come, and if that assumption is correct, the 4/1 freely available as I write looks good value in the circumstances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Barley 4.25pm Goodwood 11/2 Sky Bet, Bet Victor, and 888sport.com