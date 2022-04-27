If You Are On Your Toes – I Have A Tip

I accept that winning the 6.20pm at Chelmsford tonight may be a big ask for the Johnston trained Tippy Toes, but Mark and Charlie are hardly renowned for tilting at windmills, and if they think she deserves a place in Listed class then who am I to argue. Not seen yet in 2022, she won her last two starts over this course and distance with ease (though admittedly at a much lower level), and if she has improved over the winter, the 16/1 is just too tempting to ignore.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tippy Toes 6.20pm Chelmsford 16/1 Bet365 and William Hill