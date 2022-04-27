Frankie To Ride Francesco To Success At Newcastle

Who thought a race on the Newcastle all-weather could see potential classic winners in the field, but that is the case tonight when up to eight go to post over the mile and a quarter Novice Stakes at 5.35pm. Lysander still hold an Epsom Derby entry for the William Haggas stable and although only third on his one run to date at Newbury, that was on heavy ground and as a son of New Approach I doubt that would have helped him to give his all. Sonnerie Power is another to consider and looked the sort to improve for his Kempton debut last December, but hopefully Francesco Clemente can come out on top, despite having to give 7lb or more to all his rivals. The winner of his only start to date at Newmarket when taking the Wood Ditton by over two lengths despite a slow start, he can only go on from there, taking this on his way to bigger and better things, and making the most of his fitness advantage over his main form rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Francesco Clemente 5.35pm Newcastle 4/7 Bet365