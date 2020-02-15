Portrush Ted a punt to follow-up

Portrush Ted impressed when winning last time out and looks worth a punt to make light of a rise in the weights and follow-up in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Haydock today(3.50).

This Warren Greatrex trained eight-year-old was a very smart bumper performer in 2017/18 when winning twice.

After finishing second to Brewin’Upastorm, who is now rated 138 over hurdles and 150 over fences, Portrush Ted landed a Grade 2 at the Aintree Grand National Festival.

He stayed on strongkly to beat Kateson by 3 1/4 lengths and has some very smart performers in behind.

They included Harambe, who cane third and won this year’s Grade 3 Greatwood Hurdle and is now rated 144, and the fourth home Al Dancer who went on to land the valuable Grade 3 Betfair Hurdle off 144 and is now rated 151.

That gives the form an extremely strong look and Potrush Ted comes into this on the back of a success at Ayr last month following 519 days on the sidelines where he travelled well throughout and found plenty on the run-in to readily beat Grand Morning by j2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 131.

Portrush Ted has been out up 7lb for that, but a revised rating of 138 may still seriously underestimate his ability judged on the strength of his aformentioned success at Aintree.

He is also now 2-2 over hurdles, remains unexposed over the obstacles and open to plety more progression.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Portrush Ted (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)