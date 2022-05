Jockey bookings can sometimes tell a story, and it appears that James Doyle has been “sent” to Haydock to ride Bandinelli in the 2.00pm for Charlie Appleby. A winner last time out at Kempton over two miles, he has to shoulder 3lb more this afternoon but is very much on an upward curve, and is fully expected to shrug that off to win his sixth race on his tenth start here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bandinelli 2.00pm Haydock 11/4 William Hill