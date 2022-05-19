Silence Is Golden

I am pretty confident that the handicap at 4.42pm at York hides a couple of Group class horses if not more, but the skill for us is working out which ones. Maplewood certainly fits the bill for Godolphin and is not to be underestimated, but William Haggas has given us plenty of recent winners and may do us well again via Golden Voice. An opening handicap mark of 79 looks pretty generous after he easily won his Newcastle maiden, and as that was his first start after being gelded and wind surgery, I am hopeful he has a lot more to over over the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Golden Voice 4.42pm York 9/4 most bookmakers