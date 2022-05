We have to start at The Curragh this afternoon when Aidan O’Brien introduces a classy looking filly in the opener at 1.40pm who goes by the name of Never Ending Story. A daughter of Dubawi out of a Camelot mare she certainly looks the part on paper, and if the gallops rumours are even half correct, a winning debut is eagerly anticipated.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Never Ending Story 1.40pm The Curragh 5/1 Bet365