Dream And Do appeals at 8s in Prix de La Grotte

Dream And Do looks makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the Group 3 Prix de La Grotte at Longchamp today (12.25).

This Frédéric Rossi trained three-year-old filly progressed with each run last season when winning three of her four starts.

After finishing a highly promising second in a dcenet maiden on debut at Deauville last year, the daughter of Siyouni went on to win at Marseille before landing a class 2 at at Maisons-Laffitte.

Dream And Do then rounded off the campaign with success in a Group 3 over 7f at the same venue where she raced prominently throughout and stayed on strongly inside the last to beat Les Hogues by a neck.

She only had to be driven out and was always holding the runner-up who is a smart sort who two starts previously finished runner-up to the hugely exciting Earthlight who is unbeatne in five starts and ended the campaign with back-to-back successes in Group 1 company.

That gives the form a solid look and Dream And Do appeals as the type that has the potential to progress further this season and win some decent races.

At the odds on offer, I think she looks well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dream And Do (8/1 Coral, Ladbrokes)