Ecrivain the value punt in Prix de Fontainebleau

I think Ecrivain looks decent value at 8/1 in the Group 3 Prix de Fontainebleau at Longchamp today (11.55).

Trained by Carlos Laffon-Parias, this three-year-old son of Lope De Vega post a taking display on racecourse debut when slowly-away before keeping on strongly to get up at score by a head in a 13-runner maiden at Deauville.

He then landed a Group 3 in cosy fashion over course and distance when beating Hopeful by a length despite having raced keenly in the early stages.

The runner-up had also won on debut and went on to land a Group 3 at Chantilly next time up, so that gave the form a decent look.

Ecrivain was the pitched into Group 1 company and ran well when fourth and beaten just a length by Victor Ludorum in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère – again over course and distance.

He made an effort two from home and kept on until being unable to find and extra in the final 50 yards.

I thought it was a solid effort and one which suggested that Ecrivaine was one to keep firmly onside this season.

He also has winning form on soft grpund and is a promising sort who undoubtedly has more to offer in my book.

Given the distance he was beaten by Victor Ludorum, who is odds-on for this, I think that Ecrivane looks overpriced in realtion to that rival – for all that Andre Fabre’s charge is a hugely exciting prospect.

He also had Helter Skelter behind him in the Lagardère, yet can be backed at nearly double the price of that re-opposing rival who is more exposed.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ecrivain (8/1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)