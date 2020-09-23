Socru worth siding with at 14/1

Having been eased further in the weights, Socru looks worth an each-way punt at 14/1 in the 6f handicap at Redcar today (4.20).

This four-year-old shaped well in three starts in 2018 after joining Mick Easterby from Jamie Osborne and put an improved display on return to action last April at Doncaster when landing a competitive 16-runner class 5 affair off 67 when well-backed.

After tracking the leaders, Socru was produced to take up the running inside the final furlong and then ran on strongly to readily beat Molaaheth by 1 1/4 lengths.

He looked value for more than the winning margin and went on to run well two starts later off a revised rating of 73 when a 3/4 lengths fourth of 10 in the same grade – again at Town Moor.

Socru is now able to race off 13lb lower and his current rating of 60 is a career-low.

It makes him a massive player from a handicapping perspective and this is just his second start in class 6 company.

The first came last time out at Hamilton where he was solid in the market but got restless in the stalls and was slowly away before showing speed to chase the leaders and weakening a furlong from home to finish a 6 1/4 length fifth of seven to Dodgy Bob.

He has since been given a break and if getting away on terms here he looks weighted to run a big race for a yard which saddled a treble yesterday.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Socru (14/1 bet365, Boylesports, 888sport – BOG)