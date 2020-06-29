Montalvan weighted to get back to winning ways

Having posted an improved effort last time out, the well-weighted Montalvan makes plenty of appeal in the 5.00 at Thirsk today.

That came nine days ago at Ripon where the Roger Fell trained four-year-old finished third of 12 to The Golden Cue.

Montalvan, who was well-backed beforehand, showed plenty of pace and challenged the winner inside the last before weakening and losing second place close home to be beaten just 3/4 of a length.

It was a big step back in the right direction and the gelding is able to race in this same grade class 6 affair off an unchanged mark of 54.

That is a career-low and 8lb lower than when Montalvan was last successful when landing a better grade class 5 affair at Ripon 12 months ago by 1 1/2 lengths.

It makes him a huge player from a handicapping perspective for a yard that is going well and been among the winners of late.

The cheekpieces also now go back on, so if building on his latest effort Montalvan looks weighted to get back to winnings ways here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Montalvan (9/2 William Hill)