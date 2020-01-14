Duke Debonair has lots going for him at Chelmsford

Having caught the eye when posting an improved effort last time out, Duke Debanoair makes plenty of appeal now stepped up in trip on handicap debut in the 5.30 at Chelmsford today.

That run came over 7f at Wolverhampton where the Jamie Osborne trained four-year-old got hampered at the start before finishing off strongly without being unduly knocked about to finish a never nearer 4 1/2 length fifth of 11 to Sherpa Trail.

It was a fine effort following a lengthy break given how the race panned out and Duke Debonair is entitled to come on a bundle for it.

The fourth home Isabella Ruby also won next time up at Wolverhampton before posting a solid effort in a handicap at the same venue when fourth of 12 to Almurr off a mark of 51.

Given how he finishhed off the race, the step up to a mile looks sure to suit Duke Debonair who remains uenxposed after just three starts and now makes his handicap debut in this class 6 contest off a lowly mark of 51.

To me that could understimate his ability and the yard has been back among the winners of late (two winners from last four runners)

So in a race full of exposed types, he very much looks the one to be on in my book

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Duke Debonair (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)