Eyes Right of major interest on handicap debut at Doncaster

Eyes Right may well have got in lightly on handiap debut in the 3.50 at Doncaster today and is of major interest at 5/1.

This Alan King trained five-year-old mare was a useful bumper performer who shaped witrh plenty of promise on hurdling debut when a keeping on 18 length fourth of eight to Silver Forever in a hot class 2 novice contest at Newbury.

The winner won a Listed contest last time out to be rated 143 whilst the runner-up Floressa also won a Listed affair next time up to be rated 142.

Heaven Help Us, who came third, has also run well since to be runner-up in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown and third in a Lisredted contest at Thurles to be rated 129.

Vienna Court, who finished just over four lengtsh behind the selection in sixth, was also an araguably unlucky loser last time out on handicap debut at Newbury off 122 when making a bad mistake at the last before being beaten just a neck and is now rated 127.

That gives the form a very solid look in realation to this lower grade class affair and suggests and opening mark of 112 for Eyes Right is lenient in my book.

She has also ran well sibce when third at Fontwell and looks a potetnial improver now going down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Eyes Right (5/1 bet365 – BOG)