Mr Carpenter appeals at 10s in York opener

Having shaped nicely on return to action, I think Mr Carpenter is worth a punt at 10/1 in the 1m 4f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at York (1.40).

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old has only had 10 starts and scored on both his visits to this venue last year.

In the first of those over today’s trip he sprang a 100/1 surprise when scoring by a neck in an 11-runner class 3 contest off a mark of 76.

Mr Carpenter then bombed out at Catterick but quickly bounced back to land a competitive 19-runner class 3 contest over 1m 2f here when bearing Anythingtoday by 1/2 a length off 78.

He was awkwardly away that day but travelled strongly into the race and overcame trouble in running to ultimately score with more in hand than the winning margin suggests.

Mr Carpenter backed that up with a solid third at Haydock off his current mark of 83 and comes this on the back of a decent run when beaten just over two lengths in finishing seventh of 11 at Newcastle.

He looked ring rusty that day following 216 days on the sidelines and should now be spot on to do himself justice.

To me he appeals as the type that should have more to offer this season and his Haydock run showed that his current mark is not beyond him.

So with the stable in decent nick and in receipt of weight from all his rivals, Mr Carpenter makes plenty of each-way appeal at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mr Carpenter (10/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 5 places)