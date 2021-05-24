Dynali weighted to strike at Wolverhampton

In the 1m 6f handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (2.00), Dynali has form to his name that suggests he is worth a wager at 5/1.

Since winning first time up when trained in France, this five-year-old has failed to get his head in front on the level in eight starts since joining Ian Williams.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat including when a staying on 5 1/4 length third of nine to Pearl Beach over this trip in a class 6 at Chelmsford back in November off a mark of 65.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 6lb, went on to land the hat-trick next time up off 71 and then ran very well last time out when runner-up in a class 4 at Chelsmford off 78 to now be rated 80.

Dynali also ran well three starts back over 2m at Kempton when a 2 1/2 length fifth of 13 to Zarafshan off 65 an didn’t shape too badly last time out following a break when fourth at Chepstow.

That should have blown away the cobwebs and he is now able to race off a career-low 62.

Judged on his aforementioned run behind Pearl Beach it makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective in this class 6 affair that lacks any real strength in depth.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dynali (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)