Julius has a Super chance now back at Wolves

Now returned to Wolverhampton off a career-low mark, I think Super Julius is the one to be on at 5/1 in the 5f handicap there today (2.30).

This Chelsea Banham trained seven-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a 12-runner affair at Hamilton back in July 2019 off a mark of 63, after which he went on to finish runner-up in two of his next three starts off 69 and 74.

He also ran very well following a lengthy break over course and distance back in December when a head runner-up off 60 in a class 6 and backed that up with a solid 1 3/4 length third of 10 to Shamson at Lingfield off the same rating.

Super Julius then went down by just a short-head off 60 here over this trip when chinned on the line by Jumaira Bridge, after which he got put up to 62.

He has not been at his best in five subsequent starts, but the assessor has cut him plenty of slack and he is now able to race off just 52.

That is a career-low and makes him too well-treated to ignore on the pick of his form in this class 6 contest, especially now returned to a venue where he has won once and been placed twice in three starts over this trip.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Super Julius (5/1 bet365 – BOG)