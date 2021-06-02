East Street Revue taken to cash-in on lenient mark

Having been eased further in the weights, I think East Street Revue is worth a wager at 13/2 to land the spoils in the 5f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Ripon (9.00).

Trained by Tim Easterby, this eight-year-old was last successful in a class 5 at Beverley in August of last year when quickening nicely to score by a neck off a mark of 74.

Prior to that he had scored twice in 2019, landing a class 5 at Beverley off 73 and a class 4 at Thirsk off 74.

East Street Revue is now able to race off just 70 in this class 5 affair – a grade in which he has a fine strike rate of just under 31 per cent having won four times and been placed once in 13 starts.

It makes him too well-treated to ignore and after three spins this season he should now be spot on to do himself justice.

In the last of those he was not knocked about after missing the break and the cheekpieces now go back on.

If they have the desired effect and get him away on level terms, then I think East Street Revue is the one they all have to beat from a handicapping perspective.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win East Street Revue (13/2 888sport, Unibet – BOG)