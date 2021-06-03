Poets a punt at 10/1

Now dropped back in class and stepped up in trip, the dangerously well-treated Gulf Of Poets looks worth a bet at 10/1 in the 1m 1f handicap on today’s card at Hamilton (3.20).

This Mick Easterby trained nine-year-old is a course and distance winner on a long losing run having not scored since landing back-to-back successes at the start of the 2018 season.

After winning eased down by 2 1/2 lengths at Pontefract he made light of a 5lb penalty when slamming Fire Brigade by 3 1/2 lengths over 1m at Haydock off a mark of 91.

Gulf Of Poets got put up 7lb for that victory but went down all guns blazing in his ha-trick bid of his revised rating of 98 when a 1/2 length third of 15 to Original Choice at Wetherby.

He also ran well first time up in 2019 when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 16 to Petrus in the class 2 Spring Mile at Doncaster off 82 and when a neck second to Borodin at Ripon in a class 3 off 89.

Gulf Of Poets the failed to trouble the judge in six starts last season, but his mark has tumbled as a result.

He is now able to race off a mark of just 73, a massive 18lb lower than when last victorious and his lowest rating in five years.

It makes him a fascinating contender from a handicapping perspective now turned out quickly having shaped a bit better than the bare result five days ago over a mile at Beverley where he raced widest of all and kept on at the one pace to finish sixth of nine to Poet’s Lady in a class 4.

Gulf Of Poet’s looks sure to strip fitter for that and now drops into class 5 company in which he is three from four. He is also two from four over this trip.

So taking everything into account, I think he has lots more going for him than his odds suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Gulf Of Poets (10/1 bet365, 888sport – BOG)