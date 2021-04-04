Easter Monday Tips: Moyhenna a 25/1 play in Irish Grand National

In the 3m 5f BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse (5.00), Moyhenna makes plenty of each-way appeal at 25/1.

This Denis Hogan trained nine-year-old mare has won twice and been placed six times in 15 starts over fences.

She ran a blinder in last year’s Kerry National at Listowel when second of 17 to Cabaret Queen off a mark of 141, where after tracking the leaders she kept on gamely for pressure after the last and failed by just a nose to overhaul Willie Mullins’ charge.

Moyhenna was then far from disgraced in the Munster National at Limerick when a nine length fourth of 16 to Aforementioned off a rating of 145.

She was then not at her best in her next two starts but put in a much improved effort three starts back when a keeping on 1/2 length runner-up to Augusta Gold in a 2m 5f Grade 3 Mares’ Chase at Fairyhouse where the front two pulled 28 lengths clear of the third home Cabaret Queen.

Moyhenna now meets the winner on 2lb better terms – 7lb if taking into account the claim of her rider – yet can be backed at three times the odds of that rival.

The daughter of Westerner, who was a 25 length winner of a Grade 2 chase as a novice, backed that up with a solid keeping on seven lengths third of 18 to The Big Dog in the Punchestown Grand National Trial off 145 where he cause was not helped by a couple of costly mistakes and now meets the winner on 8lb better terms.

Moyhenna was also far from disgraced last time out when fifth to Colreevy in a Grade 2 at the Cheltenham Festival off a rating of 145 and no reverts back to handicap company off 1lb lower.

It makes her a player in my eyes at the weights, so at the odds on offer she looks well worth an each-way wager with seven places available with Sky Bet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Moyhenna (25/1 Sky Bet – playing 7 places)