Easter Monday Tips: Shawaamekh handicapped to strike at Redcar

Having become well-treated, I think Shawaamekh is worth siding with at 8/1 on her first start since undergoing a wind-op in the 7f handicap at Redcar (2.50).

This Declan Carroll trained seven-year-old scored twice in 2019, landing a class 4 at York off 78 before following-up in good style at Thirsk off 84 when staying on strongly to score by two lengths.

He has not got his head in front since but did post some soli efforts in defeat last year, including when third to Summerghand in a class 2 over 6f at Pontefract off 88.

Shawaamekh also ran well when a 3 3/4 length third of 11 to Revich in a class 3 at Chester over the trip of this off 85 and when fourth of 12 to Sir Maximillian in another class 3 over 7f at that venue off 84.

He now returns to action off a reduced rating of 81, 2lb lower than when last victorious, so is now back on a mark from which he should be up to winning a class 4 contest of this nature.

Shawaamekh also has a good record in the grade having won once and been placed twice in four starts and has gone well fresh in the past.

So if the wind op has the desired effect, everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Shawaamekh (8/1 William Hill)