Easy To Dream a play on handicap debut at Lingfield

Easy To Dream looks on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 17/2 in the 6f handicap at Lingfield today (2.05).

This Charlie Hills trained three-year-old filly had three quick starts in August/September of last year and it’s the first of those that makes her of interest here.

That came in a class 5 novice contest over 7f at Kempton where she raced in touch and kept on from the two marker to finish a tenderly handled 10 1/4 length fifth of 10 to Lucid Dreamer.

The winner looks a smart sort having gone on to follow-up in a class 2 at Newbury to be rated 90, whilst the runner-up Last Sunset finished runner-up last time out in Meydan off an official rating of 84.

Ma Cherie Amour – who finished two lengths in front of the selection- ran well last time out to finish third in a class 5 handicap off 68, whilst the sixth home Isle Of May went on to and a class 5 maiden next time up of a rating of 82.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 6 affair and Easy To Dream now makes her handicap debut in it off an opening mark of just 58.

That looks exploitable judged on that effort and the daughter of top class sprinter Muhaarar is certainly bred to be better than it.

She also hails from a yard in good form which has saddled three winners and two placed from it’s last nine runners and has a 24 per cent strike rate with it’s runners at the track in the past 12 months.

I think Easy To Dream looks the type to improve now going down the handicap route having undergone wind surgery since her last run, so at the odds on offer she makes plenty of appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Easy To Dream (17/2 Betfair – BOG)