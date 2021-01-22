Zefferino handicapped to strike at Chelmsford

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out and been eased further in the weights, Zefferino makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 1m handicap at Chelmsford today (6.45).

This Martin Bosley trained seven-year-old has won twice and been placed once in seven starts over course and distance.

In the last of those successes back in October 2019 he landed a class 6 contest by a neck off a mark of 66, after which he got put up to 70.

Zefferino hasn’t got his head in front since but did run well here on his penultimate outing when staying on strongly to finish third of eight to Fortune Finder off 62.

He is now able to race in this class 5 off 60 – 10lb lower than when last victorious – and that gives him a huge shout from a handicapping perspective in a grade in which he has a 33 per cent strike rate having won three times and also been placed on three occasions in nine starts.

Zefferino also comes into this having caught the eye 13 days ago at Lingfield where held-up before being denied a clear run and forced extremely wide rounding the home turn to finish a keeping on never nearer 5 1/4 length ninth of 12 to Party Island.

Granted a better passage here, he looks weighted to run a huge race under Luke Morris.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Zefferino (13/2 William Hill)