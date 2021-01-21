Glenamoy a likely Lad back at Newcastle

Having been eased further in the weights, Glenamoy Lad looks worth a punt at 5/1 now returned to Newcastle in the 6f handicap there today (7.00).

This seven-year-old won twice and hit the frame twice in five starts over this course and distance when trained by Michael Wigham.

In the the last of those successes back in October 2018, Glenamoy Lad landed a valuable class 2 optional claiming handicap by a short-head off a rating of 93.

That success earned Glenamoy Lad, who got up to 97, a trip to Meydan at the beginning of 2018 but he was never able to get competitive in three outings in Dubai.

He was then given a break and shaped quite nicely when 3 3/4 length sixth of 14 to Swindler in a class 2 at Ascot off 91.

Glenamoy Lad also ran well to make the frame over course and distance in February/March of last year in class 4 contests – finishing runner-up off 87 and third off 86.

He has since failed to shine in six starts since joining Jennie Candlish, but is now able to race off a reduced rating of 67 as a result.

That is his lowest ever and makes him too well-treated to ignore in this class 5 – a grade in which he is one from three.

Glenamoy Lad also didn’t shaped too badly last time out over 5f at Wolverhampton off 3lb higher, and now returns to a venue he runs well for the first time since joining Candlish.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Glenamoy Lad (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)