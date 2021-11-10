Ed Dunlop Has Grande Designs At Kempton

Ed Dunlop may not be the force there days that he once was, but he is still a more than capable trainer, and in Alphonse Le Grande he has an opportunity to add another winner for the season.

Last time out the Sea The Stars gelding ran his best race yet when a fast finishing second over course and distance after possibly being left with a bit to much to do by Adam Kirby and going down by just half a length.

Hollie Doyle takes over in the saddle this evening and rides the two-year-old for the first time, but if she can get him away on level terms here, then an added two pounds from the handicapper may not hinder his chances at all, and he can get off the mark at the sixth attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Alphonse Le Grande 6.30pm Kempton 7/2 Bet365