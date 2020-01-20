Ede’iffs Elton posted an improved effort last time ouy when runner-up on handicap, so off an unchanged mark looks worth siding with to go one better and open his account in the 4.10 at Plumpton today.

This Robert Walford trained six-year-old has shaped with promise in three quick runs in November/December.

In the first of those he plugged on to finish a 28 length sixth of 11 to Eclair Surf at Exeter.

The winner is a higly regarded sort who was thought good enough to compete in the Grade 1 Challo Hurdle next time up – fell when beaten – whilst the fourth home Amateur has run well to finish runner-up in a handicap off a mark of 109.

Ede’iffs Elton thyen finished in midfield in novice contests at Tantuon and Hereford when not kncoked about.

He was alloted what looked a potentially lenient handicap mark of 97 on the back of thpse efforts and ran really well off it when keeping on from way off the pace to finish a never nearer nine length second of 15 to High Up In The Air over this course and distance 15 days ago.

That showedc that there were races to by won with him and if building on it Ede’iffs Elton looks weighted to get off the mark in the hands of Rex Dingle who takes off a handy 3lb witn his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts in Ede’iffs Elton (3/1 Unibet)