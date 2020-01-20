Excellent George an each-way play at Kempton

Having been eased further in the weights, Excellent George looks worth an each-way play in the 2.20 at Kempton today.

This Stuart Williams trained eight-year-old notched his last success canme in August of last year at Newmarket in a class 4 when scoring off 84 and he went on to finish a solid second in a class 3 at Chelmsford off 85.

Prior to that his previous twp successes had come in class 4 affairs at Chelmsford of 79 and and 82.

Excellent Goerge has also posted a number of solid efforts this year, finishing runner-up on three occasions of 78 an 79 (twice).

He is now able to race in this class 4 off 75 having been dropped another 2lb since finishing a 3 3/4 length sixth of 10 last time out ar Wolverhampton.

It gives him leading claims from a handicapping perpsective on the pick of his form over a 6f trip that he has notched fuur of his six career successes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Excellent George (14/1 Betfair, BebtVictor, Paddy Power)