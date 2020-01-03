Saturday tips: Vieux Lion Rouge appeals at 16s in Veterans’ Handicap Chase

Vieux Lion Rouge looks weighted to go well and worth an each-way wager at 16/1 in the 3m Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Sandown now dropped back in grade (3.00).

Trained by David Pipe, this 10-year old won the Grade 3 Becher Chase at Aintree in 2016 when travelling well throughout before getting the better of Highland Lodge by a short head off a mark of 152.

Vieux Lion Rouge then followed-up in good style in the 2017 Grand National Trial at Haydock when beating Blaklion by 2 1/4 lengths off 14. He then very well in the big one itself when sixth of 32 to One For Arthur off 149.

He also ran very well in the 2018 running of the Becher Chase when a 4 1/4 lengths second of 17 to Walk In The Mill off 146 and looked as good as ever on seasonal reappearance when scoring in a class 2 handicap at Chepstow where he rallied gamely to get the better of On Tour by a neck off 142.

He was also far from disgraced last time out in the Becher again when ninth of 18 to Walk On The Mill.

Viueux Lion Rouge has since been dropped a couple of punds and is now able to race in this less competitive class 2 affair off 143 – just 1lb higher than when last successful.

It gives him leading claims from a handicapping perspective im a grade in which he boasts a 40 per cenet strike rate – two wins from five starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Vieux Lion Rouge (16/1 Betfair, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill – payoing four places)