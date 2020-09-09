Eeeh Bah Gum weighted to strike in Donny finale

Having posted a much improved effort last time out, the well-treated Eeh Bah Gum is a strong fancy to score an overdue success in the 5f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Doncaster(4.15).

This Tim five-year-old progressed throughout 2018 when winning five times.In the last of those at York in a class 2 he broke smartly and made all to win unchallenged by 1 1/2 length from Fool For You off a mark of 83.

Although he failed to get his head in front last season in six class 2 contests , Eeh Bah Gum did post some efforts in defeat.

They included second time up at at York when a keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth of 21 to stable companion Copper Knight off a rating of 88.

He went on to finish a a cracking 3/4 length fourth to Ornate in the Investec Dash at Epsom, again off 88, when not getting the clearest of passages and finishing off strongly.

The form of those races read well in relation to this lower grade class 4 affair and Eeh Bah Gum is able to race in it off 78 – 5lb than when last victorious.

It makes him a key player at the weights having shaped as if his time was near five days ago at Thirsk when keeping on to finish a fine length fourth of 13 to stable companion Autumn Flight.

If building on that here off an unchanged mark, Eeh Bah Gum is going to be tough to beat.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Eeh Bah Gum (4/1 bet365, Boylesports, 888sport – BOG)