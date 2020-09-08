THE TOP DOGS for SWINDON Midweek Races – 2yo Produce Stakes 2nd heats

The second round of the 74th Swindon Two Year Old Produce Stakes takes centre-stage at the track tomorrow evening. First run in 1946 at Eastville Stadium in Bristol, the competition switched to Swindon in 1997 and has never looked back. The competition is only open to British Bred greyhounds only and boasts an illustrious roll of honour. In recent years, the competition has been won by the likes of Take The Crown (2014), King Elvis (2017) and King Sheeran (2019), with the latter being a semi-finalist in last year’s Greyhound Derby.

We have previewed the second round with our selections ahead of what promises to be another fantastic renewal of an event with a rich heritage.

11:51am: Swindon: Queen Franklin (Trap Six)

Was arguably pretty disappointing when only finishing third on her latest start. She failed to justify odds-on favouritism there, but that experience could stand her in good stead. She clearly needs to take another step forward, but earns the vote here.

12:06pm: Swindon: Queen Jessiej (Trap Two)

This is all about the Queen. She recorded a smart victory in her opening heat and that came in an excellent time. A finalist in the Monmore Gold Cup final, she is in cracking form and can overcome her draw in trap two. Sharp Darcy in trap one is a clear danger. He was an easy winner of his heat, but that victory came in a slower time. Queen Jessiej is one of the favourites for the competition and can win this heat.

12:21: Swindon: Queen Dolly (Trap Five)

She disappointed when failing to justify 4/6 favouritism in her heat. She may have been in need of the experience on that occasion and she also met trouble in running. This draw in trap five should suit and she can regain the winning thread.

12:36: Swindon: Acomb Winston (Trap Five)

Was one of the most impressive winners in the heats with a five-length romp. That came in a good time and he is of major interest here. Liberty Belle one of the competition’s favourites Queen Jessiej close in her opening heat and she rates as the main danger given that came in an excellent time.

12:51: Swindon: King Louis (Trap Six)

Ran well in opening heat when a solid second to Sharp Darcy. He probably should have done better given he led at the first bend. However, he can be given another chance and a reproduction of that effort could make him tough to beat.

1:06: Swindon: Amka Rofe (Trap One)

An excellent final heat. Amka Rofe gets the verdict based on his smooth win last time out. He stayed on nicely after breaking nicely and he has a perfect draw here. The main danger could be Denmark who failed to justify 1/4 favouritism last time out, but is clearly better than he showed on that occasion. He is a danger if breaking smartly. However, he will struggle to defeat Amka Rofe based on his latest effort.

NAP: 12:06pm: Swindon: Queen Jessiej

Next Best: 12:36: Swindon: Acomb Winston