Spirits can rise to the challenge in Sceptre Stakes

Cloak Of Spirits looks the one to be on in the Group 3 Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster today (3.15) now dropped back down to 7f.

This Richard Hannon trained three-year-old filly showed some smart form as a juvenile when winning one of her three starts and ran a cracker on seasonal reappearance when a 4 1/4 length second of 15 to Love in the 1000 Guineas over 1m at Newmarket.

Cloak Of Spirits race freely at the head of affairs until getting headed a furlong from home and outpaced by Aidan O’Brien’s charge who has gone on to land more Group 1 glory in the Epsom Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks.

That form reads very well in the context of this lower contest and Cloak Of Spirits comes into it on the back of two solid efforts.

After racing far too keenly when a 3/4 length second to Summer Romance over and extended mile in a Group 3 at Epson, she again failed to settle last time out when a two length third of 12 to Irska on heavy ground over 1m in a same grade affair at Deauville.

Given her run style, Cloak Of Spirits looks sure to be suited by the drop back to 7f a trip over which over which she has won and been placed in two starts.

This race looks tailor-made for her and a repeat of her effort in the 1000 Guineas should be more than good enough to see her land the spoils.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Cloak Of Spirits (5/1 bet365 – BOG)