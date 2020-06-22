Eeh Bah Gum handicapped to strike at Ayr

Having shaped quite nicely on seasonal reappearance and been eased further in the weights, Eeh Bah Gum rates the best bet on today’s card at Ayr (3.40).

This Tim five-year-old progressed throughout 2018 when winning five times.In the last of those at York in a class 2 he broke smartly and made all to win unchallenged by 1 1/2 length from Fool For You off a mark of 83.

Although he failed to get his head in front last season in six class 2 contests , Eeh Bah Gum did post some efforts in defeat.

They included second time up at at York when a keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth of 21 to stable companion Copper Knight off a rating of 88.

He went on to finish a a cracking 3/4 length fourth to Ornate in the Investec Dash at Epsom, again off 88, when not getting the clearest of passages and finishing off strongly.

The form of those races read well in realtion to this lower grade class 3affair and Eeh Bah Gum is able to race in it off 84 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious.

It makes him a key player at the weights having shaped as if needing the run off 3lb higher at Haydock 13 days ago.

That run should have put him spot on and this looks a very winnable contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Eeh Bah Gum (7/1 bet365 – BOG)