Naughty Ana appeals at 11s on handicap debut

Now stepped up in trip, Naughty Ana looks a fascinating contender and decent value at 11/1 on handicap debut in the 1m fillies’ handicap on today’s card at Redcar (1.55).

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old daughter of Anodin was not knocked about in her first two starts before putting in a much improved effort last time out over 6f at Ripon when third of 13 to Twilight Spinner.

After losing ground when veering right as the stalls opened, Naughty Ana showed speed to track the leader on the far side and kept on to be beaten 10 3/4 lengths without being given a hard time.

The winner looks a promising type, whilst the runner-up Blind Beggar had some fairly useful form to his name and was rated 81 going into the contest.

I thought it was a promising run from Naughty Ana and one which suggested there could be better to come when stepped up in distance and going down the handicap route.

She now makes her debut in that sphere off a lowly rating of just 56 and that looks exploitable in my eyes if building on her latest effort.

I certainly didn’t expect her to be as big a price as she is, so at the odds on offer and four places available she makes plenty of each-way appeal in this class 5 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Naughty Ana (11/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)