Thurles Saturday Tips: Goodnightngodbless appeals at 20/1 on handicap chase debut

Goodnightngodbless looks potentially well-treated on handicap chase debut at Thurles this Saturday (3.40) and worth a punt at 20/1.

This JP McManus owned seven-year-old won a handicap hurdle at Roscommon by eight lengths off a mark of 102 and went on to be placed in his next three starts in that sphere off 112, 115 and 116.

He has had just three starts over fences with his best effort coming on the first of tose at Naas in January when a nine length runner-up to Caravation.

The winner, who is now rated 128, has gone on to finish a nine length second to the very useful Salsaretta – a winner of a Grade 2 since off an official rating of 148 – in a novice chase at Thurles.

That gives the form a decent look and suggest that Goodnightngodbless could have got in lightly off an opening chase mark of just 109.

Although he has failed to build on that effort in two subsequent outings, Goodnightngodbless appeals as the type that may have more to offer now going down the handicap route.

So at the odds on offer, and with some bookmakers paying five places, I think he is well worth an each-way wager in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Goodnightngodbless (20/1 BetVictor, Betfred, Boylesports, Sky Bet – paying 5 places)