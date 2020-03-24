Elusive Star among three fancies at Clonmel

Elusive Star has shown enough to suggest he is worth a wager in the 2m 2f maiden hurdle at Clonmel today (2.30).

This Michael Hourigan trained six-year-old shaped quite nicely on his sole start over hirdles 13 onths ago when a 17 3/4 length keeping on fourth of 19 to Allez Dance.

He went on to win a point on his next start before finishing runner-up on two occasions in that sphere and comes into this having shaped a bit better than the 34 lengths he was eventually beat when fourth of eight to the hugely exciting Bob Olinger in a bumper at Gowran Park.

Judged on those efforts, I think Eluisve Star should be capable of winning a race of this nature.

Shantou Sisu ran very well when runner-up last time out and looks to holding leading claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the 2m handicap hurdle (3.00).

That came at at Clonmel where he rallied gamnely to go down by just s short-head in a 13-runner affair off a makr of 86.

It was a third solid effort on the bounce for Shantou Sisu and a 3lb rise in the weights looks more than fair.

Unlikely the majority of his rivals he is clearly in good heart and a repeat of his latest effort should be good enough to see him open his account here.

In the 2m 7f handicap chase (4.30), The Trigger makes plenty of appeal on the back of two solid efforts.

After finsing third at Musselburgh, this Ronan McNally trained 11-year-old ran a stormer two days ago at Downpatrick when going down by just a head to Golden Sunset off a rating of 95.

Having been given a fair bit to do he stayed on strongly and only just failed to get up and the front two pulled nicely clear of the third home.

That form looks strong in relation to this and The Trigger is able to race off an unchanged mark.

So providing this doesn’t come too quickly, I think he will take all the beating in this.

Daily Sport recommended bets:

2pts win Elusive Star 2.30 (4/1 888sport)

2pts win Shantou Sisu 3.00 (11/4 bet365, BetVictor)

2pts win The Trigger 4.30 (3/1 generally available)