Unibet Premier League – Belfast and Sheffield postponed

The Unibet Premier League nights planned for Belfast and Sheffield during April have been postponed due to the ongoing global situation.

March’s planned Premier League nights in Newcastle and Rotterdam were postponed recently, and with further restrictions now in place worldwide, the first two events scheduled in April will also now be staged later in 2020.

In line with the rescheduling of other nights to extend the Unibet Premier League season during 2020, the visit to The FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield – originally on Thursday April 9 – has been rescheduled for Thursday July 2.

Details of the revised date for the visit to The SSE Arena in Belfast, which was originally planned for Thursday April 2, will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets purchased for the original league nights will remain valid for the new dates. Should any fans with tickets be unable to attend the new date, they will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase.