Sport Babe offers FREE porn to NHS workers

DAILY SPORT EXCLUSIVE

SPORT BABE Alexxa Vice has come up trumps in our country’s HOUR OF NEED by offering FREE porn to NHS workers to help them unwind after a grueling shift on the frontline of the combat against the deadly CORONA VIRUS.

Alexxa talking EXCLUSIVELY to DAILY SPORT said “I’ve coined the term #WanksAsThanks and I’m trying to get more girls on board, loads are really keen to support our NHS and key workers in any way they can! 💙💙💙 What started as my pondering any way I could help out while I’m in Quarantine has turned into a little bit of a movement! 🎉 Obviously most of our skills aren’t medically based and most of us are on lockdown right now as none essential workers but anything we can do to support the people on the front lines we are proud to do!”

Here’s a link to my TWITTER post https://twitter.com/AlexxaVice/status/1242039246778781696?s=19 , in regards to proof from anyone keen to sign up I am responding with DMs to tweets and lots of girls currently have their inboxes open to receive IDs – we need to see you holding NHS photo ID, we do not need to see your name you’re free to cover your details so long as we can see the photo! If you’re uncomfortable being in the picture we have options or if you’re a key worker with none photographic ID we have ways around that too, just drop any -or all😉- of us a message and prepare for some well earned stress relief!!