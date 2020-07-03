Epsom Saturday Tips: Reputation weighted to go well on debut for Williams

Reputation looks a fascinanting contender on debut for Ian Williams in the 7f handicaap at Epsom on Saturday (5.35) and worth a wager at 10/1.

This seven-year-old ran out an easy three length winner on seasonal reappearnce last year over 6f at Riponwhen in the care of Ruth Carr and scoring off a mark of 90.

He went to to finish a decent fourth of 14 to Watchable over 6f at this venue off 97 and also ran very well at Newmarket two starts later over the 7f trip of this in a class 2 when slowly away before finishing off powerfully to finish a 1/2 length runner-up to Land Of Legends off 96.

Reputation is now able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair off a reduced rating of 88 – lb lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a key player from a handciapping perspecive on the pick of his form on his first start for the shrewd Williams’ outfit.

That fact that he won so impressively first time up also showed that Reputation can go well fresh and I can see this race being run to suit.

So with most firms paying four places, Reputation makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Reputation (10/1 generally available – use firms paying four places)