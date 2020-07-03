Haydock Saturday Tips: Well-treated Delph Crescent appeals at 8s

Having become well-treated, Delph Crescent looks worth a wager in the 1m 2f handicap at Haydock on Saturday (12.00) following an eye-catching effort lats time out.

This Richard Fahey trained five-year-old was last successful on soft ground at Doncaster 12 months ago when only having to be pushed clear to score easily by three lengths off a mark of 70.

He went on to finish third on two ocaasions off 76 and 74, with the latter coming on heavy ground.

Delph Crescent is now able to race off a reciued rating of 69, 1l lower than when last victorious and his lowest since back in July 2018.

It gives hin a big shout at the weights and Delph Crescent comes into the race having shaped as if his time was near on his second start of the campaign when a keeping two length fifth of 13 to Colony Queen at Beverley in a race which wasn’t run to suit.

He also has a 28.6 per cent strike rate in the grade (class 5) having won twice and been placed once in seven starts.

So if building on his latest effort, everything looks in place for Delph Crescent to run a huge race on ground which will hold no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Delph Crescent (8/1 bet365)