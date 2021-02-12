True Hero a strong fancy at Southwell

Now dropped back in trip, True Hero is a strong fancy to score an overdue success in the 5f classified stakes at Southwell today (3.15).

This five-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since opening his account in a class 4 maiden at Nottingham back in October 2018 when in the care of William Haggas.

He then moved to Nigel Tinkler and ran well on handicap debut in a class 4 at Nottingham when third off an opening mark of 80.

True Hero also ran well to finish runner-up twice in the same grade during 2019 off a rating of 79.

The gelding, who is now in the care of David Brown, is now able to race in this class 6 off a career-low mark of just 48 and comes into the contest having shaped well here last time out following a 113 day break when fifth of 11 to Onebaba off 2lb higher.

True Hero showed pace to press the leader and held every chance at the furlong marker. He then weakened late on and was eased close home to eventually be beaten just over three lengths.

He looks sure to strip fitter for that and the drop back to the minimum trip is a big plus in my book.

So taking everything into account, this looks a good opening for True Hero to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win True Hero (9/4 generally available – use BOG firms)