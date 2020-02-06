Est Illic a punt under Hughes

Est Illic shaped better than the bare result last time out on handicap chase debut, so having been quickly dropped 3lb makes plenty of appeal in the 2.23 at Doncaster today now partnered by Brian Hughes for the first time.

This six-year-old won an Irish point and ran really well on his second start after joining Tom Symonds when a 10 length second of nine to Clarendon Street in a 2m 5f maiden hurdle at Wetherby.

The winner ran off 129 when last seen in action, whilst the fourth home Kingofthecotswolds has won since and is now rated 127.

Redzor, who came fifth, has also gone on to taste success on two occasions – winning a novice chase off 126 – and ran off 135 when pulled-up in a Grade 1 at Kempton over the Christmas period.

That gives the form a strong look and Est Illic didn’t shape too badly on chase over 2m 1f here when a 15 1/4 length fourth of five to the then 143-rated Knight Of Dubai who has since finished second in a Grade 2.

The second home Schiehallion Munro has won twice since off ratings of 131, whilst the third that day was rated 127 – so in the circumstances he ran well off a 110.

Est Illic made his handicap debut off the same rating, again over 2m 1f here. and although onky sixth of 11 to Pogue and beaten 29 lenhgths that does not tell the whole story.

He was making good headway going well when hampered by a lose horse four from hoem and then lost concentration and made a bad mistake at the next which stopped him in his tracks. In the end he was allowed to come home in his own time.

He is now able to race in this same grade class 4 affair off 3lb lower (107) and I think there is definitely scope for him to be winning races off his current mark.

The step back up in trip to 2m 4f also promises to suit judged on his run behind Calrendon Street and it’s very interesting that champion jockey elect Brian Hughes has been booked to do the steering as he has never ridden for the yard before.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Est Illic (4/1 bet365 – BOG)