Let’s talk Brook v De Luca

Kell Brook fights this Saturday against the American, Mark DeLuca in Sheffield, and I think he has to make a statement after such a long lay off. I was with Kell the other day and he was in a positive frame of mind, which is good. I’m not sure if it’s the opponent I’d have chosen for him for this fight. He’s a southpaw, is unknown, and even though he has a winning record, Kell is world class and will have to show that by dispatching him. I’d expect him to feel the fella’ out, then hopefully take him out in the middle rounds. I would have picked an opponent who would have had some decent names on his record, and given Kell a nice test to see where he is at, and then hopefully go on to fight for another world title. I just don’t see the advantages of fighting someone who is unknown, and a southpaw, when Kell hasn’t fought since December 2018. I’m not sure about the wisdom of the matchmaking.



Kell’s last fight was against Michael Zerafa, who he beat on points but got a bit of stick about. I actually thought it was a good win, and the person who got the worst press about it was John Fewkes, who trained Kell for that fight and who I have a gym together with. The criticism of John was totally unfair, and Zerafa has since gone on to have a win over Jeff Horn. Just because Kell didn’t get Zerafa out of there, John got lots of stick with people saying he wasn’t the right trainer for Kell, which I thought was ludicrous. You watch, John Fewkes will turn out to be one of the best trainers in the country. Kell is a class act though, and listening to him this week he’s still very ambitious. I still think he can get involved in some big fights, before he hangs his gloves up.

Also on this weekend’s Sheffield card is Dave Allen, who I like a lot. He turned pro under me and I nicknamed him ‘The White Rhino’, he’s good value for money and is an entertainer. He took some heavy punishment in his last fight against David Price though. I think Dave is OK fighting kids who are not top level, because I don’t want to see him get bashed about, or take too much punishment because he hasn’t been in condition. Sometimes he’s taken fights when he’s been lazy and, even though he’s a tough lad, he’s taken unnecessary punishment. He doesn’t need to take fights against the likes of Luis Ortiz, just to show how tough he is. I’d be happy if Dave retired but, if he wants to box, then do so at a level that’s right, he needs to be matched very carefully.



Also later this month is the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Tyson has such belief, is unbeaten and you can never write him off, but I still think it’s a 50-50. I think Deontay got involved in the hype that Tyson brings last time. He tensed up a bit and couldn’t sustain some of his attacks, and even though Tyson isn’t known as a massive puncher, he stiffened Deontay’s legs a couple of times. These two are the best two heavyweights in the world, they’ve both put their legacies on the line, and are prepared to do it again by fighting each other. That’s why I’ve been a bit disappointed with AJ, because he hasn’t done that and then came up short against Andy Ruiz. AJ’s legacy isn’t now what it would have been if he’d got in the mix with Tyson and Deontay. I’m really looking forward to this rematch though and genuinely think it’s a 50-50, I’m sat on the fence about it! If Deontay catches anybody, he’ll put them to sleep, but Tyson is a very clever fighter with a great boxing brain. I actually thought the draw was the best result in the last fight because no one deserved to be beaten.