Est Illic appeals on handicap chase debut

Est Illic looks on a potentially handy mark on handicap chase debut in the 3.30 at Chepstow today and worth a punt at 15/2.

This six-year-old won an Irish point and ran really well on his second start after joining Tom Symonds when a 10 length second of nine to Clarendon Street in a maiden hurdle at Wetherby.

The winner ran off 129 when last seen in action, whilst the fourth home Kingofthecotswolds has won since and is now rated 127.

Redzor, who cane fifth, has also gone on to taste success on two occasions – winning a novice chase off 126 – and ran off 135 last time out when pulled-up in a Grade 1 at Kempton.

That gives the form a strong look and Est Illic didn’t shape too badly last time out on chase debut at Doncaster when a 15 1/4 length fourth of five to Knight Of Dubai.

The first three gome that day where rated 143, 131 and 127 – so in the circumstances he ran well off a 110.

He now makes his handicap debut off the same rating and has a far more realistic chance now going down that route.

On his run behind Clarmnedon Street I think there is definitely scope for hom to be winning a class 4 race of this nature.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Est Illic (15/2 bet365 – BOG)